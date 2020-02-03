Posted: Feb 03, 2020 7:29 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 7:29 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council authorized a special election to be held April 7. This action came in the form of two separate ordinances at Monday night’s council session.

Much discussion was had over the last two meetings as to which projects will be on the list that gets submitted to voters. Last week the council agreed on the list of projects. Nate Ellis with the Public Finance Law Group gives a background on the election.

The council approved a subsequent item pertaining to the renewal of a half-percent excise sales tax. The April 7 ballot will consist of five questions. Four of which will involve the general obligation bond projects. The other will be a question regarding the tax.

The special election date is state mandated. The council also approved emergency action for the ordinance to allow the Washington County election board to act immediately.