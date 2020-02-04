Posted: Feb 04, 2020 12:32 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2020 12:32 PM

There will be a community meeting about opioid and heroin on Wednesday, Feb. 19th at the Osage Nation Law Building in Pawhuska starting at 9a.m. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, in conjunction with the Indian Police Academy, the Office of Justice Affairs and the Division of Drug Enforcement hopes to raise awareness regarding the danger of these drugs and the prevalence of these drugs.

At the meeting, there will be discussion regarding identifying the effects of opioids and heroin, see what causes overdoses and learn how to combat this problem at the community level.

The Division of Drug Enforcement says they would like to hear from members of the community who are seeing these drugs effect their community first-hand. Community members, tribal employees, law enforcement staff and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For any questions, contact the United States Indian Police Academy Office at 505-563-3800.