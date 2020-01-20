Posted: Feb 04, 2020 1:13 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2020 1:51 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville is doing well and is ontrack for new growth. That was the message heard at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum Luncheon Tuesday at City Church.

Dr. Mark Snead, the President of RegionTrack, Inc., says Bartlesville has outgrown the downsizing in the oil and gas sector has constrained local economic activity in the Bartlesville area since 2015.

Some of the highlights presented by Dr. Snead includes the local economy showing clear signs of stabilization in late 2018 and through 2019: the local jobless rate remaining low; retail sales growth fully rebounding; and housing prices remain steady.

Snead's research also indicated that the region has shown only modest declines in population and little outmigration of displaced workers, but there is continued weakness in single-family housing being offset by significant multi-family development.

Snead's bottom lline is that the region is expected to emerge in 2020 from much of the influence of recent oil and gas downsizing.