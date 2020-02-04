Posted: Feb 04, 2020 2:24 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2020 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Nona Roach is a citizen of Avant who has done all she can to help the community through the flooding problems it has endured over the last several months. Roach mentioned that the town was facing even more issues on Friday. Roach says there is a resolution stating that homes that have been flooded are allowed to have their registered cars parked in their driveways. Any non-registered vehicles will be towed away. Roach said a registered vehicle got towed away by the Osage County Sheriff's Office last week.

The owner of the car was at the meeting. She said that she currently lives in Skiatook, but went to check on the home in Avant at least once a week to make sure everything was OK. She added that other residents in the town have cars that could be towed away as well.

Because the commissioners didn't find out about this until after the weekly agenda had been posted, no action could be taken. The commissioners promised they would look into the matter however.