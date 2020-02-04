Posted: Feb 04, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2020 2:38 PM

Max Gross

Three felony charges of home repair fraud were handed down to Chad Davis of Storm Shield Roofing and Restoration, an Oklahoma City based home repair company. Special judge Jared Sigler arraigned Davis at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, the company allegedly defrauded three elderly women who resided in Bartlesville. The state attorney general’s office conducted an investigation into the matter. All three victims needed roof repairs in March 2019. The victims were 78, 81 and 86-years-old.

It is alleged that the victim’s received claims checks from their insurance companies, transferred them to their personal accounts and then wrote a check to Storm Shield Roofing & Restoration. All three victim’s dealt with Davis personally. No work was done on any of the roofs.

The three victims gave Davis checks worth roughly $20,000 in total. The investigation was conducted in December 2019. Davis is a resident of Noble, Oklahoma. He posted a $100,000 bond.