Posted: Feb 04, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2020 2:52 PM

Max Gross

An arrest of a Bartlesville woman yielded a small amount of drugs, but a search of her person revealed even more. Sarah Jackson was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and smuggling contraband into prison at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Bartlesville Police Department, a vehicle containing Jackson and a male was pulled over for having a defective brake light. The BPD officer immediately noticed an odor of marijuana. The passenger, Nicholas Atherton had a marijuana blunt in his possession. He also had an outstanding warrant for child support.

A search of the vehicle produced a small amount of methamphetamine. Once at the Washington County Jail Jackson was searched. On her person was a bag holding 10 grams of marijuana and another bag with 18 grams of methamphetamine. Jackson’s bond was set at $5,000.