Posted: Feb 04, 2020 3:01 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2020 3:01 PM

Max Gross

The initial stage of jury trial will be held in the State’s case against Terry Donaldson Jr., who is charged with murder in the first degree. It is alleged that Donaldson shot 58-year-old Gregg Meidl in the head in August 2018.

A panel of 13 jurors will be selected at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday morning starting at 9 a.m. Judge Russell Vaclaw will preside over the case. Trial has already been delayed two previous times in this matter. Two co-defendants, Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander each accepted deals in exchange for guilty pleas on second degree murder charges. Both are expected to testify against Donaldson according to their agreements.

The State prosecutor will be district attorney Kevin Buchanan. Donaldson is being defended by Sapulpa attorney Travis Smith and Kristi Sanders of Bartlesville.