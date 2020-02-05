Posted: Feb 05, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2020 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts was able to report Wednesday morning that most of the main roads across Osage County are in good condition, but there are some roads that county crews are working to get treated.

The snow has stopped for now, but Roberts says another band of snow could come in sometime late this afternoon.

What doesn’t melt today is expected to re-freeze this evening so Roberts says his crews will be back at it early Thursday morning if need be.