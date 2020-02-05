Posted: Feb 05, 2020 10:03 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2020 3:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Winter weather swept through our area overnight giving many a well-deserved day off!

While there is some activity throughout Nowata, Osage, and Washington counties, most of you are probably snuggled up enjoying the warmth and comfort of your home with your families. Hopefully you are finding joy in a deep cup of coffee, too.

If you have any pictures you would like to share with us, send us an email – news@bartlesvilleradio.com. Here are some pictures taken by you and by our staff at Bartlesville Radio:







