Garrett Giles

Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center will hold their “Daughters of Lot Breakfast Fundraiser 2020” event from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22nd.

The event will take place at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ located at 3700 SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville. Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center is putting on the event to raise awareness about what they do and why they do what they do for the public.

Tickets can be purchased at supportsamaritan.org. You can also call Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center at 918.336.1463.

“Daughters of Lot” is a subsidy program that ensure abuse victims will receive counseling regardless of their financial ability to pay. Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center sets aside the money raised at the Daughters of Lot fundraiser to provide counseling services to victims of abuse in Northeastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas.

Each year in the United States, there are almost a quarter million victims of abuse. Sexual abuse, incest, and rape leave emotional scars that can affect many aspects of the victim’s life, making it hard to hold a job or maintain healthy relationships.