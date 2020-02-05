Posted: Feb 05, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2020 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

There had been some setbacks in the plans to re-route the Pathfinder trail that is west of Eastland Shopping Center, but these plans are now moving ahead, this according to Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers.

City staff says the reason for the project is to make the trail safer for everyone who uses it. They received a $125,000 grant from the 2018 Recreational Trails Program to help fund the project. At the time, they began the process of acquiring the needed easements to complete the re-alignment of the new path.

The plan is to have the Pathfinder trail run south of Turkey Creek as opposed through the Eastland Shopping Center. In addition to this, they hope to move the existing trailhead near Chick-Fil-A to the west side of U.S. Highway 75, north of Senor Salsa.

Siemers added that design plans for the project should be complete be the end of February and it is possible the bid process could be complete by March. Construction could start in May if all goes according to plan.