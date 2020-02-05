Posted: Feb 05, 2020 11:36 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2020 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey has ordered a sign to lead visitors to the Downtown Business District.

City Manager Kevin Trease said that it has been a process to get the sign they want. He said they went through several options with the prison before picking that one special sign that they believe will bring people downtown to shop local.

The Downtown Business District sign should come in the mail any day now. The sign will be mounted right below the Don Tyler Avenue signs on the traffic light located at the Highway 75 intersection.