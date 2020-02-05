Posted: Feb 05, 2020 1:22 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2020 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

At approximately 12:40 on Wednesday morning, the Dewey Fire Department was paged to a “working” house fire on Oak Street that started in the attached garage.

While en route to the fire, a Dewey police officer advised dispatch that the fire was spreading quickly. Dewey Fire's Pumper One Truck arrived on the scene and made the initial attack for a quick knock down. Pumper Three arrived on scene and supplied water.

The Copan Fire Department and the Washington County Fire Department were paged for mutual aid to assist with fire ground operations. No injuries were reported in the fire. All units returned to service at approximately 2:45 a.m. Dewey Fire believes the cause of the fire was electrical.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)