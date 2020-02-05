Posted: Feb 05, 2020 2:34 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2020 2:38 PM

During the Copan Public Works Authority meeting at Copan's Town Hall on Tuesday night, Deborah Smith lashed out at Pete Elkins for comments he made during his citizen-led meeting last week at the Copan Senior Center.

Smith said Elkins slandered her because he falsely claimed that she once filed for bankruptcy, that she had three foreclosures, and that she has been working for Copan without any legal record of her employment.

In this audio byte, you can hear Smith demanding a public apology. Elkins goes on to say that the reason he mentioned her, and a wide array of issues that the Town of Copan has face, is because there has been no oversight from the Town of Copan's trustees for year.

Smith and Tracy Lovelace, the Animal Control and Code Enforcement Officer for Copan, said that Elkins laid the blame on her. Elkins went on to say how a local newspaper provided this information to which Smith and Lovelace claimed that news is not always right. They said that reporters take bits and pieces and change the message.

Elkins apologized for saying that Smith filed for bankruptcy, and he apologized for saying that she had three foreclosures. He said he would apologize for nothing else.

Last week, Elkins said Smith needed to hit the door, because he believes that she will cause a lot of trouble for Copan. His advice for the Council was that they need to get applications from people that are working a position for the town.

One Copan trustee, Ed Beers, asked what any of what Elkins had to say last week had to do with the current Town of Copan council. The trustees said that these events happened in the past, and that Elkins needed to let it go.

