Posted: Feb 05, 2020 4:42 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2020 4:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The filing period for candidates for municipal office in the City of Dewey municipality opened at 8:00 a.m. on Monday. The filing period closed at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

At the close on Wednesday, Mayor Tom Hays was the only one who had filed for his seat on the Dewey City Council, so he will remain as Dewey’s mayor.

Ward One City Councilor Wayne Sell filed this week as an incumbent for his seat. Running against Sell is Michael Bean. Fighting for the Ward Two seat on the Dewey City Council will be the incumbent Stephanie Hicks going against Terry Meade.

Running unopposed for the Ward Three seat is Cordell Rumsey. Ashley Clark elected not to run as an incumbent for the seat. Lastly, incumbent Kay Bales will duke it out with David Williams for the Ward Four seat.

The election for the mentioned seats where there is a competition to be on the Dewey City Council is expected to take place on Tuesday, April 7th.