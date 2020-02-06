Posted: Feb 06, 2020 9:39 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2020 9:39 AM

Ty Loftis

After visiting with staff and reviewing results of a survey sent home to parents, Wynona Public Schools has made the decision to cancel school through Friday, this according to the Wynona Public School District Facebook Page.

The district says that at this time, there are a number of students and a few staff members sick with the flu or who have strep throat. Parent teacher conferences have been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 13th and Monday, Feb. 17th.