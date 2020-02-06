Posted: Feb 06, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2020 10:20 AM

Max Gross

14 jurors were selcted, seven male and seven female, to begin the trial against Terry Donaldson Jr. Charges of murder in the first degree and several lesser charges will be deliberated. Opening statements are slated to begin Thursday afternoon.

It is alleged that Donaldson shot and killed Gregg Meidl in August 2018. It is estimated that the trial could run into next week as evidence is presented. KWON will have reports from every day of the trial.