Posted: Feb 06, 2020 11:16 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2020 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska Primary Election for the Councilman At-large, along with the Wynona Special School Election will take place this Tuesday.

Byron Cowan, Amber Nash, Steven Tolson and the incumbent, Rodger Milleson, are all running for the At-large Council seat in the city of Pawhuska. There is also a proposal that voters have the option to use $450,000 of bond money for the Wynona School District to make improvements to the school.

Sample ballots are now available at osage.okcounties.org. Sample ballots are also available during regular business hours at the Osage County Election Board Office in Pawhuska, located at 630 Kihekah Ave. For more information, you can call the Osage County Election Board Office at 918-287-3036.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Both polling locations in Pawhuska will be open and Precinct 111 at the First Baptist Church in Wynona will be open as well.