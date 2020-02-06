Posted: Feb 06, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2020 2:15 PM

Garrett Giles

In October 2018, St. John Health System announced plans to add Ascension to its name as part of a national effort to make it easier for patients and families to access the care they need and navigate their health.

Having completed the legal requirements for the name change, new external and internal signage began going up throughout the health system in October, officially putting into use the new brand, colors and names: Ascension St. John and Ascension Medical Group St. John.

This month, Ascension St. John will celebrate this journey and the benefits it has brought, and will continue to bring, to patients and their families, their caregivers and the communities it serves throughout northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas.

The first One Ascension celebration will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the main entrance of Ascension St. John Medical Center, where a $25-million renovation and re-brand is underway, funded by Ascension capital and significant community donations. Speakers will include Sister Maureen McGuire, Executive Vice President, Mission Integration, and Nick Ragone, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, both with Ascension; and Bishop David A. Konderla of the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma.

The 8:30 a.m. celebration will be combined with a blessing from Bishop Konderla for the completion of our One Ascension journey, followed by a group photo in front of the recently installed Ascension trinity symbol.

Celebrations also will take place throughout the week at other Ascension St. John sites of care as follows:

Monday, Feb. 10th:

● Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville (Noon)

● Ascension St. John Owasso (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 11th:

● Ascension Medical Group St. John Bixby (8 a.m.)

● Ascension Medical Group St. John S. Memorial (10 a.m.)

● Ascension Medical Group St. John Riverside (Noon)

● Ascension Medical Group St. John Jenks (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 12th :

● Ascension Medical Group St. John Claremore (8 a.m.)

● Ascension Medical Group St. John Independence (Noon)

● Ascension St. John Nowata (3 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 13th :

● Ascension St. John Broken Arrow (8 a.m.)

● Ascension St. John Sapulpa (Noon)

Since 2013, St. John has been fully part of Ascension, the nation’s leading nonprofit Catholic health system, with more than 2,600 sites of care, 150,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers in 20 states and the District of Columbia.