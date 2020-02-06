Posted: Feb 06, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2020 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Copan Public Works Authority is still contemplating what they will do to improve the town's water plant system.

On Tuesday, Steve Wheeler (pictured) from Oklahoma Water addressed the Authority. Wheeler explained to the Authority why he should be a project manager that would bring a new water plant to Copan. He said he visited the water plant a couple weeks ago and it is in poor shape.

Other around the area have told Wheeler that they want to purchase water from Copan. To Wheeler, that bodes well for the small town. He said that works to the advantage of the town as they continue to look at building a new water plant because they can make quite a profit from the water sales.

The current water plant in Copan could be rehabbed, but Wheeler believes the town should look at building a new plant instead. He said rehabbing the current facility would just nickle and dime Copan. The estimated cost to build a new water plant that was mentioned in the Copan Public Works Authority meeting was $5-million.

The decision to name Wheeler as the project manager was tabled by the Authority. They will revisit this item in their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18th at 6:00 p.m.