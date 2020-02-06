Posted: Feb 06, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2020 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested and charged Wednesday evening for domestic abuse and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The defendant, Mark Henshall had told the victim he wanted her to buy him cigarettes when she was leaving the residence. She told Henshall no and that is when Henshall became angry, throwing a book at her, which hit her in the left eye. The victim said after she was hit with the book, she threw a lunchbox at Henshall and walked into the bathroom.

Henshall pushed her into the door however and she fell. The victim stated that as she attempted to get up, Henshall grabbed her by the sweatshirt and dragged her out the front door and down the stairs of the front porch.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a small cut on her left eye and a swollen knot under her eyebrow from where she was hit. Henshall admitted to throwing a stack of sticky notes at the victim and added that she threw a lunchbox at him. When searching Henshall’s front right pants pocket, officers found a small plastic bag with a white crystalline substance that was later identified as methamphetamine.

Henshall’s bond was set at $10,000 and he is to have no contact with the victim. He is due back in court on Friday, Feb. 21st at 9 a.m.