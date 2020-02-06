Posted: Feb 06, 2020 3:45 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2020 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters has announced its winners for the 2019 OAB Awards, and Bartlesville Radio has finished at the top.

For the second consecutive year, KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM will walk away from the OAB Convention with the Best of Show Award in the Non-Metro Radio Division. The OAB Convention will take place at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa on Thursday, April 2nd and Friday, April 3rd.

As for other awards, KWON won Best Newscast, Best Feature and Best Station Event Promotion. Bartlesville Radio’s Green Country Christmas brought home the Best Station Event Promotion once again.

Lastly, Bartlesville Radio finished with a Community Service Award.