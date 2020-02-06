Posted: Feb 06, 2020 4:44 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2020 4:44 PM

The first round of witnesses gave testimony in the trial of Terry “T.J.” Donaldson Jr. on charges of murder in the first degree. In total, seven witnesses took the stand on the first day of deliberations. Donaldson is accused of murdering Gregg Meidl in Bartlesville on August 19, 2018.

The first three witnesses were questioned on an alleged assault that occurred prior to the alleged murder. A female victim was questioned by the state and the defense. She claims that she was pistol whipped in the face after three men broke into her apartment at the Lexington Commons complex.

State prosecutor Will Drake led the witness to identify a heavyset black male, an average black male and a thin white male as the trio that broke into her apartment. She recollected a silver gun that was used to hit her in the jaw. The victim was taken to the hospital where it was discovered that she broke her jaw.

The victim first gave the identity of an X. Johnson after the assault. Several months later the witness recanted her statement when asked by officers. The charges were presented to Donaldson in November 2019, nearly 15 months after the alleged incident.

The victim also admitted that Johnson had robbed her apartment previously in the months prior. One of the defense attorney’s, Kristi Sanders, questioned the victim’s statement of events. It was discovered that she did not call the police when Johnson robbed her apartment previously. Finally, the witness noted that Johnson was a similar height to her, while the suspect who injured her was a few inched taller.

The state then called Bartlesville Police Sergeant Randy Tayrien to the stand. He was the officers who responded to Lexington Commons after a report of three males wearing hooded sweatshirts trying to get into parked cars. He then came across the female victim who was spitting up blood. He took her to the hospital, according to his testimony.

Meidl’s wife and son took the stand as well. The state inquired about the moments before and after Meidl’s body was found. The defense did not question either of these witnesses. His wife chronicled hearing the family dog barking and then investigating the area around her home. She claims to have heard a clap-like sound around 3 a.m. on August 19.

The state’s questioning revealed that Mrs. Meidl found one of three vehicles in the driveway with its door open. She later came across Gregg Meidl’s body lying in the street, unresponsive. The state presented exhibit No. 3 which was a picture of Meidl in life. A positive identification was given.

Meidl’s son was questioned by the state only. It was his truck that was broken into that night. He mentioned that an ashtray filled with change was taken from the vehicle. The state also presented a photo of the driveway with all three vehicles and then a separate picture of the ashtray that had been taken.

Bartlesville Police investigator Mike Davidson then was asked to testify. Davidson was on-call the night of the incident and responded to the scene. The state presented a photo of Meidl’s body after the shooting that Davidson took for the investigation. He confirmed that the bullet entered underneath Meidl’s left nostril.

The final witness to testify was Brenda Smith who lived nearby. Smith had a work laptop taken from her unlocked vehicle. Smith revealed that she did not see anyone break into her vehicle when questioned by the defense.

The state presented surveillance video from four neighboring residences. The videos show a vehicle arriving in the area and subjects getting out and examining cars. An audible banging noise could be heard in of the videos.

It is anticipated that Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander will testify during Friday’s proceedings. Those two are co-defendants that agreed to testify after entering guilty pleas on lesser murder in the second degree charges. The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Friday at the Washington County Courthouse.