Posted: Feb 07, 2020 9:31 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2020 9:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska this Monday.

There was talk a few weeks ago about the possible reconstruction of the current courthouse or building a new courthouse in Pawhuska. In addition to that, there was talk about the City of Skiatook getting some sort of courthouse annex. The commissioners will re-visit this agenda item Monday morning.

The Executive Director for the American Therapeutic Riding Center, Denise Ward, will be on hand talking about an upcoming rodeo for special needs on the weekend of April 25th. Ward will talk about other upcoming fundraisers as well.

There will also be discussion and possible action taken regarding helping the City of Avant with repairs to the Avant Community Center.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.