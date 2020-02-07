Posted: Feb 07, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2020 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Some good ground was covered in the first week of session in Oklahoma City, according to our local lawmakers.

State Senator Julie Daniels and State Rep Judd Strom shared on our program Capitol Call presented by Phillips 66 they benifitted from a snow day at the capitol that allowed them to actually read bills and get things done without interruptions.

The lawmakers also reacted to the Governor's State of the State Address, talked about some pending legislation and gave their intitial thoughts on what is being dubbed Sooncare 2.0.

WATCH THE VIDEO WEBISODE