Posted: Feb 07, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2020 11:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools has honored an employee that has served the district for 40 years.

Sandra Makovec celebrated her 40th year of service anniversary this week. She started with Bartlesville Schools in 1979 as a substitute employee. Makovec also spent several years as a Bartlesville Child Nutrition team member at Bartlesville Mid-High under the kitchen supervisor Vera Bryant. In 1991, Makovec went back to being a on-call substitute and remains to this day.

Sodexo and Bartlesville Public Schools this week wished Makovec a sincere thank you and congratulations for her 40-years of service to their students. Pictured left to right is Superintendent Chuck McCauley, Sandra Makovec, Sodexo Director of Child Nutrition Jon Beckloff, and Executive Director of Personnel & School Support's Dr. Stephanie Curtis.

Makovec is said to be a steadfast employee that has served several generations of Bartlesville students. She has been married for 53 years and has three children and five grandchildren.

(Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Public Schools)