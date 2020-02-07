Posted: Feb 07, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2020 11:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The Tri County Tech Foundation has a new Board Member.

On Thursday it was announced that Tony Winters, the President of Stride Bank, is the newest member of the Tri County Tech Foundation Board. In a statement, Winters said, “I am absolutely blessed to be a part of such a wonderful organization that gives relentlessly to the citizens in the communities it serves.”

Tri County Tech located at 6101 SE Nowata Road in Bartlesville, thanked Winters for believing in the Tri County Tech Foundation, and for “Investing in a Brighter Tomorrow.” More on the Foundation can be found here.

Pictured left to right: Stride Bank President Tony Winters and Tri County Tech CEO and Superintendent Lindel Fields. (Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech)