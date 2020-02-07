Posted: Feb 07, 2020 3:12 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2020 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Administration Building and the teacher of the year will be featured.

The 2018-2019 financial audit will be presented to the Pawhuska School Board. They will vote to approve that audit, which will be presented by Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett.

The school board will give an evaluation on how Superintendent David Cash is doing in his position. They will then vote to renew his contract, along with Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore’s contract, for the 2020-2021 school year.

Personnel matters will also be discussed during the school board meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.