Posted: Feb 07, 2020 4:58 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2020 4:58 PM

Max Gross

Two co-defendants testified in the murder trial against Terry ‘T.J.’ Donaldson Jr. at the Washington Courthouse on Friday. This was the second day of witness statements. Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander had previously reached agreements with the State of Oklahoma for lesser sentences in exchange for testimony at trial.

Alexander took the stand first. He was questioned by assistant district attorney Will Drake. Alexander noted that his sentencing was pending based on his cooperation during the trial. The 22-year-old stated that he lied to police in two separate interviews with in August 2018. Alexander first stated that he congregated with Donaldson and Thomsion first at 1025 South Oak Avenue in Bartlesville on the night of August 19, 2018.

He testified that he was under the influence of Marijuana and Xanax on the night in question. Alexander stated he wasn’t aware of Donaldson using any drugs. He noted that he was asked to drive to an apartment in Thomison’s 2015 Nissan Altima. Alexander said the objective was to get some money from the apartment.

Alexander placed Donaldson at the Lexington Commons apartments that night. He was asked about the robbery that took place and said Donaldson was a part of it. He stated that all three men had guns upon arrival at the unit. He quoted Donaldson as saying, “I hit that [expletive],” In reference to an alleged assault where Donaldson hit a female victim with a gun.

Alexander’s testimony later revealed that Donaldson was at Martin Place in Bartlesville where the alleged killing of Gregg Meidl took place. They saw a tall white male they did not recognize in the street, according to Alexander. He claims that Donaldson left the car, he then heard a gunshot and Donaldson then re-entered the car.

Defense attorney Kristi Sanders noted that Alexander mainly noticed things that the state brought to his attention. She also asked Alexander about the lies he told in initial police interviews including denying going to the apartments in general.

Most of Thomison’s testimony was similar. He pointed out Donaldson on surveillance videos taken from neighboring houses. Both co-defendants noted than an X. Johnson that had been brought up by defense counsel as a person of interest was not present during any activities that night.

Defense attorney Travis Smith made reference that Thomison could not remember several details because he was under the influence of drugs at the time. Thomsion stated at times he felt pressured to give away information during the case.

Bartlesville police investigator Rob Boals was called to testify. He led a team of officers to recover evidence near Brentwood and Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. Boals recovered two hooded sweatshirts believed to have belonged to Donaldson and Alexander. Sanders asked Boals why he threw away paper used to cover the sweatshirts that may have evidence on it. He also was questioned why he didn’t change his gloves in between handling different pieces of evidence.

Police captain Jay Hastings was called by the state following that. Hastings said he responded to the area of Martin Place in Bartlesville after being informed of a man dying in the street. Hastings took several photos of the crime scene that were admitted as evidence during the trial. He also testified that he viewed surveillance video taken by a neighbor. Hastings then claimed that no one was sure who the suspects were after the initial viewing of the videos.

The fifth and final witness called was Angela Perez-Gonzalez. She confirmed that Donaldson had been living at 1025 Oak in Bartlesville for a few weeks prior to the incident. A search warrant was served to that residence. The stolen laptop mentioned in Thursday’s testimony was found in Donaldson’s room. He was arrested at that residence.

Several witnesses are still expected to testify in the subsequent days of litigation. The trial will resume on Monday at 9a.m. from the Washington County Courthouse.