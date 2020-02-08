Posted: Feb 08, 2020 3:11 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2020 3:11 AM

Tom Davis

A Tulsa woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on County Road 1701, 2.9 miles south of State Highway 20, approximately 3 miles south of Hominy, OK in Osage County just after midnight Saturday.

Ashley Denise Haviland, 36, of Tulsa, OK. Was transported by Hominy EMS to OSU Medical in Tulsa. Admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

The woman’s vehicle was travelling northbound on County Road 1701 and failed to negotiate a curve to the left, departed the roadway right and continued driving along the tree line, striking several trees then went down a rock embankment, striking a large rock going air born over a creek bed. Her vehicle then rolled coming to a rest on the passenger side in the water.

The driver was extracted by Hominy Fire Department.

Police say she was under the influence of alcohol.