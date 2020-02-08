Posted: Feb 08, 2020 7:24 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2020 7:24 AM

Inmates from Ottawa County that have been housed at the Washington County Detention Center will be the center of discussion when the Washington County Commissioners meet again.

The Commissioners are slated to discuss an inmate housing agreement by and between them and Ottawa County. 35 inmates have been housed at the WCDC in Bartlesville while the Ottawa Council Jail in Miami. More on that story can be found here.

A property agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture for the Washington County Fire Department will be weighed as well. Kary Cox, the Executive Director for Washington County Emergency, will present this agreement to the Commissioners. Also in the meeting, the Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on revised contracts for District Two of Washington County and the Oglesby Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department.

Later, constructions plans and bid advertisement of the Wolfe Creek Bridge project will be one of many items considered. Brian Kellogg of Kellogg Engineering, Inc. will present this item to the Commissioners. Then the State of Oklahoma’s Department of Emergency Management will present a project completion certificate and a final reimbursement acceptance for the Commissioners to discuss and take possible action on.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10th.