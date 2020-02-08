Posted: Feb 08, 2020 7:28 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2020 7:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Last month, Bartlesville Public Library started a new adulting program series called #lifehacks.

Even though the series has started, those interested can still join at any time. This 12-month program series, tailored for young adults ages 16 through 23 years old, will provide basic skills and hacks on how to best handle everyday situations that adults commonly face, such as budgeting household expenses. Each program will also include a cooking segment instructed by Chef Tara Burkhead of Tri County Tech. Each program acts as a stand-alone class that cumulates into a “graduation” at the end of the series.

In the February #lifehacks cooking segment, Burkhead will demonstrate how to take hamburger and chicken helper to the next level and how to roast vegetables. Afterwards, Sgt. Daniel Elkins of the Criminal Investigation Division of the City of Bartlesville Police Department will talk about personal safety, both online and self-defense.

This class will be held 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27th.

All the classes in the #lifehacks series are free and will be held in the Library’s Meeting Room A. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is preferred. To register or for more information, call the Reference Desk at 918.338.4168.

The #lifehacks program series is made possible by a community grant from Phillips 66.