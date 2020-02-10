Posted: Feb 10, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2020 10:37 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several items, and tabled a noteworthy item on Monday morning’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The commissioners tabled an item that was supposed to let the Nowata County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Committee address the commissioners.

Doug Sonenberg said the committee needed some more time to get information together. According to Burke Larue, the committee will address the possibility of looking into Nowata County getting a new jail.

The commissioners also awarded a rock bid, listened to a presentation on state subsided insurance for county employees. The commissioners also approved an annual contract with Thyssenkrupp for elevator maintenance. Both Sonenburg and Troy Friddle decided the agreement was worth the cost.

The Commissioners also approved an agreement between Guy Engineering and the BOCC.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday of next week, in order to observe President’s day.