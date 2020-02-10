Posted: Feb 10, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2020 12:54 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The murder trial against Terry “T.J.” Donaldson Jr. resumed on Monday morning with more witness testimony.

First to take the stand was a forensic pathologist from the state medical examiner’s office. He testified that Gregg Meidl was shot at close range based off an internal and external autopsy.



Testimony was also heard about DNA and cell phone evidence that was collected after the alleged crime. It is anticipated that more witnesses will testify this afternoon.