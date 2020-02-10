Posted: Feb 10, 2020 12:50 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2020 12:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning.

All three commissioners know the importance of either getting a new courthouse or re-furbishing the current one. District Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay believes the time to go about voting on that measure and adding a courthouse annex in Skiatook is now. District One Commissioner Randall Jones worries that there are other things the county needs to be concerned about at the moment, as he is concerned about a lack of funding for the project.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney is concerned that there wouldn't be enough public support behind the measure and the vote would fail. The commissioners decided they would come back to this agenda item next week and consider forming a committee that would hold town halls across the county to see what kind of public support the vote would have.

The commissioners agreed to use more than $1,200 to help make repairs to the Avant Community Center and signed lease purchase documents with Armstrong Bank for two Caterpillar motor graders. There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Tuesday at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.