Posted: Feb 10, 2020 2:36 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2020 2:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Hope Clinic in Bartlesville welcomed hundreds on Sunday during the grand opening of their new facility on 101 Sooner Road.

Robert Wadsworth, the Executive Director of Hope Clinic, said the new facility has helped them double the amount of space they have, which will help them minister to individuals in Nowata, Washington and Osage counties that are uninsured, under-insured or just need extra help with medical situations.

In their older facility, there were only three exam rooms. There are now six exam rooms Hope Clinic can utilize. The dental ministry for Hope Clinic used to be in a mobile unit, by now the operation can be moved inside as they have four rooms for dentists to operate. The pharmacy has expand for Hope Clinic as well.

Aside from the much needed space, the number of nights Hope Clinic is open has changed. Wadsworth said Hope Clinic was only open on Thursday nights when they were located two blocks away at Christ Community Church. He said they will now be open on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Hope Clinic has been spreading the love of Christ to the community by providing free health care and spiritual guidance for seven years. Wadsworth said their work is volunteer driven. Over 200 volunteers serve at Hope Clinic. There are 26 local churches involved in their ministry. Hope Clinic operated in their new facility for the first last Thursday. 28 volunteers served 55 people that night.

Wadsworth said all of health care providers are from the Bartlesville area. There are nine providers that rotate through. On any given night, there should be two health care providers with a staff of nurses (i.e. RN's and LPN's). Hope Clinic also has an agreement with Oklahoma Wesleyan University where students that are seniors and studying nursing can come in and get some of their clinical hours fulfilled.

At Christ Community Church, Hope Clinic was renting out some space to operate in. Wadsworth said the church is planning on expanding some of their ministries. He said he believes the church will use it for children's ministry and more.

The land Hope Clinic was built on donated. Wadsworth said the total invest for the facility was $1.2-million, and God has provided every bit of it. He said they have built the facility debt free and they are able to continue their ministry at the top of the game.