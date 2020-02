Posted: Feb 11, 2020 5:44 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 5:44 AM

A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday has been found unharmed.

The parents of Shakiah Crawford are thankful for her safe return home.

The girl was reported missing when she did not arrive for work on February 8, 2020. No other details were disclosed.