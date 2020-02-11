Posted: Feb 11, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall Tuesday evening to discuss a wide array of topics.

There will first be possible action regarding holding a public hearing for a Community Development Block Grant application. If passes, there would then be action to adopt a citizen participation plan. The council would then begin selecting a project for the 2020 CDBG application. If approved, the council would then adopt a resolution and authorize the mayor to execute the application documents.

There will then be possible action taken to grant permission for the Pioneer Woman Mercantile to block off streets in Pawhuska and sell alcoholic beverages during the July 4th festivities.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.