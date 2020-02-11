Posted: Feb 11, 2020 1:09 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 1:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Administration Building Monday evening and got a number of things accomplished.

The board honored junior high teacher Jodi Culver for being the spotlight teacher of the year. Superintendent David Cash said Culver does a great job encouraging her students to be the best they can.

Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore, along with Cash, got their contracts renewed for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school board accepted the 2018-2019 financial audit, which was presented by Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett. This is a yearly audit the board is presented with.

The board approved NASA students to have an Indian Taco Fundraiser this coming Saturday at Wakon Iron. They also approved the treasurer’s report and the student activity fund account.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska School Board meeting will be Monday, March 9th at 5:30 in the evening.