Posted: Feb 11, 2020 2:10 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 2:24 PM

Tom Davis

Allegiant Air announced today their plans to offer new nonstop summer seasonal service between Tulsa and San Diego (SAN) beginning June 3, 2020. To commemorate the new nonstop, the airline has launched a celebration sale with fares starting as low as $69* one-way.

“Service to San Diego is a great addition for Tulsans as we continue to add more direct flights from around the country. I want to thank Allegiant for their continued support in broadening their services and providing more opportunities for our region,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. San Diego will be Allegiant’s 7th nonstop destination served from Tulsa.

The Airline currently serves Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Orlando/Sanford (SFB), and Tampa/St. Petersburg (PIE) from Tulsa International Airport. Allegiant’s new nonstop service to Nashville (BNA) commences on June 4, 2020.

“San Diego is one of the premier destinations in the United States, with miles of beaches and coastline, world-class attractions, vibrant dining and nightlife, and not to mention near perfect weather, said Andrew Pierini, Tulsa International Airport’s Director of Air Service and Marketing. “We are excited for our passengers to be able to fly nonstop on Allegiant at a great price starting in June.”

Wednesday/Saturday

Depart Tulsa: 7:37PM Arrive San Diego:8:47 PM

Depart San Diego: 2:00PM Arrive Tulsa: 6:52PM

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 12, 2020 for travel by Aug. 15, 2020. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.