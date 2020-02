Posted: Feb 11, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's school board meeting in Pawhuska, Jodi Culver was honored for being the spotlight teacher of the year. Superintendent David Cash says she is a long time teacher at Pawhuska and as a result has the respect of her peers.

(Photo Courtesy of Pawhuska Public Schools Facebook Page.)