Posted: Feb 11, 2020 3:08 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Schools recently held its second club day at the school and Superintendent David Cash says the students are enjoying the idea. This is an hour where students have the option to take a cooking class, play chess, or any other activities they find interesting. Cash even got out and took part in the fun last week.

Cash says he is glad the students are engaged in so many different activities.

Initially, they had planned to have these days once a month, but Cash says the students are enjoying the clubs so much they might begin doing it every three weeks.