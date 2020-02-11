Posted: Feb 11, 2020 3:18 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 3:22 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank in Bartlesville has named a new president and CEO.

Kim Adams was tapped to fill the leadership role for the bank on Tuesday. Adams said Arvest Bank's mission has been, and always will be, about taking care of their customers and making sure their customers' financial needs are being met. She added that their mission is also to gain new customers, whether they are new to town or not, because Arvest Bank wants to be the financial provider for the Bartlesville market.

Adams has 24 years of industry experience and has served in a variety of roles at Arvest since beginning her career as a teller. Adams most recently served as the executive vice president and sales manager for Arvest in Tulsa, which is a position she held since 2015.

In addition to her long tenure with Arvest, Adams is a 2014 graduate of the Graduate Banking School at Colorado. Among numerous civic endeavors, Adams is also a member of Operation Aware of Oklahoma's board of directors.

On the weekends, Adams said she like to be outdoors as much as possible because she loves to hike and kayak. She added that she has a soon that is a junior in high school.

Adams said she is very excited to be in Bartlesville. She said she has always worked closely with Kyle Hubbard, too, whom she is replacing. Hubbard now serves as the president and CEO for Arvest in Springfield, Missouri.

The duties of president and CEO of Arvest Bank of Bartlesville will be assumed by Adams on Monday, Feb. 24th.