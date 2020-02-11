Posted: Feb 11, 2020 3:25 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 3:41 PM

Max Gross

Terry Donaldson Jr. has been found guilty of murder in the first degree.

A 12-person jury panel returned the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. The jury deliberations lasted less than two hours. Recommended sentencing is pending. In the State of Oklahoma, life in the state penitentiary is the only punishment for murder in the first degree.

A single gunshot killed Gregg Meidl on August 19, 2018. The jury determined that it was Donaldson who pulled the trigger. Co-defendants Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander testified against Donaldson in day two of the trial.

The trial spanned four days and was heard in front of Judge Russell Vaclaw at the Washington County Courthouse. The 18-year-old Donaldson was present in plainclothes as the verdict was read. Donaldson will now await sentencing in the matter.

