Posted: Feb 11, 2020 7:59 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2020 7:59 PM

Ty Loftis

There will be a runoff election for the Councilman at Large Seat in the City of Pawhuska.

Steve Tolson garnered 47.9 percent of the vote and the incumbent, Rodger Milleson, garnered 25.1 percent of the vote. Amber Nash and Byron Cowan combined to get the remaining 27 percent. The top two vote-getters, Tolson and Milleson, will have that runoff election in April. There were 426 total votes cast.

Voters in Wynona also voted in favor of a proposition to use $450,000 of bond money to make improvements to the Wynona School District. That measure passed with 52 votes for the proposal and 33 against it.