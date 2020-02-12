Posted: Feb 12, 2020 8:52 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2020 8:52 AM

Garrett Giles

“Uncork Your Support” will be held at the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church located at 210 E. 9th Street in Bartlesville next month.

The event is aimed at supporting the Lowe Family Young Scholars program. Their mission is to assist academically promising, yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public School System to earn a college degree.

“Uncork Your Support” will take place on Friday, March 6th from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. and there will be a wine pull silent auction. Tickets are $75 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, February 27th.

You can purchase tickets at bit.ly/uncork2020. You can also purchase tickets via mail at PO Box 33, Bartlesville, OK, 74005.

Participants must be 21 years old or older. Business casual attire is preferred.

Call 918.766.6675 for more information. To learn more about the Lowe Family Young Scholars, click here.