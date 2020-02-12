News

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 9:08 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2020 9:11 AM

Bartlesville Habitat for Humanity Sets Warehouse Sale

The Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity will hold a warehouse sale where the proceeds will be directed towards their building program.

Saturday, Feb. 15th from 8:00 a.m. to noon at 900 S. Maple is when and where the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity will hold the warehouse sale. Items for sale include:

  • 12-foot wood trim
  • A 6-gallon hot water heater
  • 8-foot fluorescent light fixtures
  • Bathroom vanities
  • Bicycles
  • Bruce 130 square-foot oak flooring
  • Bunkbeds
  • Carpet
  • Charcoal and electrical smokers
  • Commercial infrared heaters
  • A commercial food cooler
  • Countertops
  • Doors and windows
  • Refrigerators

For more information on items or volunteer opportunities, call 918.337.0182. You can also send an email to bartlesville.habitat@gmail.com, or you can post on their Facebook page: Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity.


