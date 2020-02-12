Posted: Feb 12, 2020 1:10 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2020 1:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Construction plans and bid advertisement for the Wolfe Creek Bridge project in District Three of Washington County received some discussion this week as Commissioner Mike Dunlap looks to improve the structure.

Commissioner Dunlap said he has asked Brian Kellogg of Kellogg Engineering, Inc. to work on the project. Kellogg presented the plans on Monday. He said they are going to need to remove the bridge.

A special footing or a pad will need to go under the structure that will be made of an aggregate base. Wing walls for the bridge will be set at 90-degrees. There will also be very limited right-of-way and limited utilities. This project will be done in-house.

Kellogg said the overall Wolfe Creek Bridge project should cost $150,000. He said the project is not going out for bid because it is an in-house project. The bridge will have a 24-foot span.

A home sits on each side of the bridge and Commissioner Dunlap said they will inform those residents about the pending work. The Washington County Commissioners approved the construction plans in their meeting.