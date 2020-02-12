Posted: Feb 12, 2020 1:26 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2020 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A two car accident occurred on Washington Boulevard near the Doenges Family of Autos in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Jim Warring with the Bartlesville Police Department, a female driver was attempting to pull out of Walgreens onto South U.S. Highway 75. He said that she was distracted by the child she had in the car, and when she attempted to hit the brakes, she accidently hit the gas instead.

A north bound vehicle collided with the woman's car, which caused her automobile to roll onto its side. Sgt. Warring said both parties were evaluated by Bartlesville EMS. He said he believes they had no life threatening injuries.