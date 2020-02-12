Posted: Feb 12, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2020 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met Tuesday evening and Barbara Albritton with the Indian Nations Council of Governments let the council members know they were eligible for a community development block grant. Albritton first spoke on how Pawhuska became eligible for the grant and what it is.

The council has went about getting this grant in the past, but have been denied. They spent time hashing out ideas on where the money would be best spent, but decided it would be best used on attempting to get a new one million gallon water tank. The council hopes to get this new tank and then make repairs to the existing tank as well. This grant is made possible on a yearly basis by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, they approved the Pioneer Woman Mercantile to block off streets in downtown Pawhuska and sell alcoholic beverages during the July 4th festivities. City Manager Dave Neely said sales tax for the city is up six percent.

Residents living outside the city limits will now pay the same water, sewer and electric rates as residents living inside the city limits. Sanitation rates will increase. They have increased since the contract was signed five years ago, but the council said they will evaluate that contract this fall.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska City Council meeting will be Tuesday, March 10th at 5:30 in the evening.